Eufaula native Les Snead had his contract extended as general manager of the Los Angeles Rams through the 2021 season, this following the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance earlier this year since 2002.
Six players drafted by Snead have become All-Pro performers for L.A., which is tied for the most in the NFL since Snead became the Rams’ GM in 2012.
Among Snead’s greatest signings perhaps has been head coach Sean McVay, who also inked a new deal with the Rams through 2021. At just 33, McVay, who was hired as head coach at the age of 30, has led the Rams to a 24-8 record and back-to-back NFC West titles. The 2017 title was the first since 2003.
Also, Snead has drafted Todd Gurley, Jared Goff and Aaron Donald.
Snead is a graduate of Eufaula High School where he was an all-state lineman for the Tigers.
