Registration for baseball and softball at the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department has begun for girls ages 4-18 and boys ages 4-15. Regular registration is thru Jan. 31 and is $40. Late registration is Feb. 1-7 and is $60.
Players can be registered online at eufaularecreation.com.
Boys are determined for leagues by their age as of April 30. Girls are determined for leagues by their age as of Aug. 1. People registering are asked to bring the player’s birth certificate.
For more information call 687-1213, or 687-1246.
