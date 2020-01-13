parks and rec logo

Registration for baseball and softball at the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department has begun for girls ages 4-18 and boys ages 4-15. Regular registration is thru Jan. 31 and is $40. Late registration is Feb. 1-7 and is $60.

Players can be registered online at eufaularecreation.com.

Boys are determined for leagues by their age as of April 30. Girls are determined for leagues by their age as of Aug. 1. People registering are asked to bring the player’s birth certificate.

For more information call 687-1213, or 687-1246.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments