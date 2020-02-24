ALEXANDER CITY — A walk-off double propelled Eufaula Tigers Varsity to a decisive, dramatic victory over Foley, 3-2, Saturday. It was one of four wins by Todd Clements’ Tigers that day. In the final game, Beauregard topped Eufaula 10-2.
Against Foley, the game was tied at 2-2 with Eufaula batting in the bottom of the fourth when Catherine Nolin doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Carly Puckett struck out six, while Bosch sat down two. Eufaula opened up scoring in the first inning, when Puckett doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Puckett led the Eufaula to victory in the circle, going four innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out six.
Nolin, Shanaya Collins, Harley Smith, Puckett, Emily Trammell, and Sydney Wiggins each collected one hit to lead Eufaula.
Eufaula 2, Pinson Valley 1Both teams were strong in the circle Saturday, but Eufaula defeated Pinson Valley 2-1. Carly Puckett allowed just four hits to Pinson Valley.
Eufaula got things started in the first inning when Sydney Wiggins drew a walk, scoring one run.
Eufaula pulled away for good with one run in the second inning. In the second Harley Smith grounded out, scoring one run.
Puckett was the winning pitcher for Eufaula. She went four innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out three.
Eufaula was sure-handed and didn’t commit an error.
Eufaula 7, Thorsby 2Eufaula took the lead late in the game in a 7-2 victory over Thorsby on Saturday. The game was tied at two with Eufaula batting in the top of the fourth when Carley Clark drew a walk, scoring one run.
Carly Puckett earned the win for the Tigers. She surrendered two runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three.
Thiner took the loss for Thorsby. She lasted four innings, allowing six hits and seven runs while striking out four.
Puckett hit a home run for the Tigers in the fourth inning.
Eufaula tallied six hits. Puckett and Brooke Tew each collected two hits to lead Eufaula.
Eufaula 6, Horseshoe Bend 2Eufaula defeated Horseshoe Bend 6-2 on Saturday.
Eufaula Tigers Varsity pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. In the second, Fantasia Jackson tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and Carley Clark singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Sydney Wiggins was credited with the victory for Eufaula. She went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four.
Jackson went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Eufaula.
Eufaula played at Abbeville Monday and at Houston Academy on Tuesday.
