Eufaula Tigers

Zy Tennille, her against Russell County earlier this season, had 30 rushing attempts for 126 yards as Eufaula knocked off Carver.

 PHOTO BY TONY DARRIGAN

MONTGOMERY – Eufaula proved to be an unkind guest at Cramton Bowl Thursday night, playing keep-away from Carver in claiming a 20-7 victory over the Wolverines.

The win assures Eufaula (7-2, 4-1) of a first-round home game in the Class 6A playoffs as it can do no worse than tie for the Region 2 title with the winner of Friday night’s game between Sidney Lanier and Dothan. Eufaula will be the No. 2 seed if Dothan wins since the Wolves on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Eufaula would be the top seed if Sidney Lanier wins since the Tigers won head-to-head against the Poets.

Carver fell to 4-4, 1-3.

Eufaula kept the ball for 32:11 to just 15:49 for Carver, running 76 plays to the Wolverines’ 50. The Tigers used 8:18 on a fourth-quarter drive that all but ended Carver’s hopes for a comeback.

Zy Tennille had 30 carried for Eufaula, gaining 91 of his 126 yards in the first half. The Tigers only had 51 yards passing, but Carver managed only 168 yards of total offense as the Eufaula defense stepped up again. EHS shut out Russell County the previous week.

Brooks Weeks led the Tigers with 7 tackles, followed by Austin Kelley with 4 tackles and an interception, Brennan Ford 4 tackles, and Zayden Thomas 2 interceptions. Ford, Seralfonso Mitchell and Rashon Johnson (99) each had a tackle for loss.

Eufaula marched 45 yards in 10 plays on its first series, scoring with 6:58 left in the first quarter when Tennille capped off the drive with a 3-yard run. Davis Wingate’s PAT made it 7-0.

With Carver threatening to score, a sack by Kelley and Weeks on fourth-and-5 from the EHS 6 turned the ball over on downs.

Kelley ended the next Carver drive with an interception. after the Wolverines had reached the EHS 19.

Another 10-play drive gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 8:52 left in the second quarter. This time, Hess Horne connected with Rah Rah Thomas on an 8-yard pass. Wingate was again true on his PAT.

Wingate made it 17-0 with a 37-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the half, despite Horne bobbling the snap. He managed to get it down in time for Wingate to sail the kick through the uprights.

Carver used a short field to score in just 38 seconds when Kole Williams connected with Jovan Wilson from 6 yards out. Carl Hopkins’ PAT made it 17-7 with just 4 seconds left in the half.

Thomas picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown early in the third quarter, but the play was nullified due to an interference penalty. Lemarion Johnson partially blocked the ensuing Carver punt, which led to a 30-yard field goal by Wingate with 6:41 left in the third quarter and a 20-7 Eufaula lead.

Thomas would respond with interceptions on each of the next two Carver drives as the Tigers held on for the win.

The Tigers held the ball for 9:38 of the 12 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Eufaula has an open date this week before closing out the regular season at Class 7A Smiths Station (2-6).

- - -

STATISTICS

Score by quarters

Eufaula 7              10           3              0 – 20

Russell County    0                7          0              0 --     7

Scoring

First Quarter

EUFAULA – Tennille 3 run (Wingate kick), 6:58

Second Quarter

EUFAULA – Thomas 8 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 8:52

EUFAULA – Wingate 37 field goal, :42

CARVER – Wilson 6 pass from Williams (Hopkins kick), :04

Third Quarter

EUFAULA – Wingate 30 field goal, 6:41

                EHS        CARVER

First Downs        18           10

Rushes-Yards     56-233   18-67

Passes  9-17-1                   9-28-3

Passing Yards     51           101

Total Yards          284         168

Punts Avg.          3-36.7    4-24.3

Fumbles-Lost     0-0          0-0

Penalties             7-85       7-55

Time of Possession         32:11     15:49

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing

EUFAULA – Tennille 30-126, Fuller 13-63, Horne 7-22, Townsend 3-21, Peterson 1-1, Lewis 2-0. CARVER – Williams 11-27, Morris 2-26, Hamilton 3-10, Stewart 1-10, Wilson 1-(-6).

Passing

EUFAULA –Horne 9-17-1-51. CARVER – Williams 9-28-3-101.

Receiving

EUFAULA –Thomas 3-29, Fuller 3-12, Townsend 2-6, Lewis 1-0. CARVER – Harris 4-66, Wilson 4-36, S.Thomas 1-(-1).

- - -

STANDINGS

Class 6A, Region 2

                All          Region

Eufaula 7-2          4-1

Dothan 6-2          3-1

Sidney Lanier     3-3          3-1

Park Crossing     2-6          2-2

Carver Montgomery       4-4          1-3

Russell County  2-7          0-5

Last week’s results

Eufaula 20, Carver 7

Park Crossing 44, Russell County 33

Dothan 56, Godby (FL) 13

Sidney Lanier OPEN

This week’s schedule

Sidney Lanier at Dothan

Carver vs. Park Crossing

Eufaula is OPEN

Russell County is OPEN

Friday, Oct. 18

Other Eufaula Opponent Scores

Brooks County 28, Early County (4-3) 13

McGill-Toolen 28, Alma Bryant (1-7) 8

Beauregard (1-8) 46, Carroll 22

Wakulla (FL) (9-0) 40, Gainesville (FL) 7

Smiths Station (2-6) OPEN

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments