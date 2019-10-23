MONTGOMERY – Eufaula proved to be an unkind guest at Cramton Bowl Thursday night, playing keep-away from Carver in claiming a 20-7 victory over the Wolverines.
The win assures Eufaula (7-2, 4-1) of a first-round home game in the Class 6A playoffs as it can do no worse than tie for the Region 2 title with the winner of Friday night’s game between Sidney Lanier and Dothan. Eufaula will be the No. 2 seed if Dothan wins since the Wolves on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Eufaula would be the top seed if Sidney Lanier wins since the Tigers won head-to-head against the Poets.
Carver fell to 4-4, 1-3.
Eufaula kept the ball for 32:11 to just 15:49 for Carver, running 76 plays to the Wolverines’ 50. The Tigers used 8:18 on a fourth-quarter drive that all but ended Carver’s hopes for a comeback.
Zy Tennille had 30 carried for Eufaula, gaining 91 of his 126 yards in the first half. The Tigers only had 51 yards passing, but Carver managed only 168 yards of total offense as the Eufaula defense stepped up again. EHS shut out Russell County the previous week.
Brooks Weeks led the Tigers with 7 tackles, followed by Austin Kelley with 4 tackles and an interception, Brennan Ford 4 tackles, and Zayden Thomas 2 interceptions. Ford, Seralfonso Mitchell and Rashon Johnson (99) each had a tackle for loss.
Eufaula marched 45 yards in 10 plays on its first series, scoring with 6:58 left in the first quarter when Tennille capped off the drive with a 3-yard run. Davis Wingate’s PAT made it 7-0.
With Carver threatening to score, a sack by Kelley and Weeks on fourth-and-5 from the EHS 6 turned the ball over on downs.
Kelley ended the next Carver drive with an interception. after the Wolverines had reached the EHS 19.
Another 10-play drive gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 8:52 left in the second quarter. This time, Hess Horne connected with Rah Rah Thomas on an 8-yard pass. Wingate was again true on his PAT.
Wingate made it 17-0 with a 37-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in the half, despite Horne bobbling the snap. He managed to get it down in time for Wingate to sail the kick through the uprights.
Carver used a short field to score in just 38 seconds when Kole Williams connected with Jovan Wilson from 6 yards out. Carl Hopkins’ PAT made it 17-7 with just 4 seconds left in the half.
Thomas picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown early in the third quarter, but the play was nullified due to an interference penalty. Lemarion Johnson partially blocked the ensuing Carver punt, which led to a 30-yard field goal by Wingate with 6:41 left in the third quarter and a 20-7 Eufaula lead.
Thomas would respond with interceptions on each of the next two Carver drives as the Tigers held on for the win.
The Tigers held the ball for 9:38 of the 12 minutes in the fourth quarter.
Eufaula has an open date this week before closing out the regular season at Class 7A Smiths Station (2-6).
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Eufaula 7 10 3 0 – 20
Russell County 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA – Tennille 3 run (Wingate kick), 6:58
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Thomas 8 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 8:52
EUFAULA – Wingate 37 field goal, :42
CARVER – Wilson 6 pass from Williams (Hopkins kick), :04
Third Quarter
EUFAULA – Wingate 30 field goal, 6:41
EHS CARVER
First Downs 18 10
Rushes-Yards 56-233 18-67
Passes 9-17-1 9-28-3
Passing Yards 51 101
Total Yards 284 168
Punts Avg. 3-36.7 4-24.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 7-85 7-55
Time of Possession 32:11 15:49
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
EUFAULA – Tennille 30-126, Fuller 13-63, Horne 7-22, Townsend 3-21, Peterson 1-1, Lewis 2-0. CARVER – Williams 11-27, Morris 2-26, Hamilton 3-10, Stewart 1-10, Wilson 1-(-6).
Passing
EUFAULA –Horne 9-17-1-51. CARVER – Williams 9-28-3-101.
Receiving
EUFAULA –Thomas 3-29, Fuller 3-12, Townsend 2-6, Lewis 1-0. CARVER – Harris 4-66, Wilson 4-36, S.Thomas 1-(-1).
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Eufaula 7-2 4-1
Dothan 6-2 3-1
Sidney Lanier 3-3 3-1
Park Crossing 2-6 2-2
Carver Montgomery 4-4 1-3
Russell County 2-7 0-5
Last week’s results
Eufaula 20, Carver 7
Park Crossing 44, Russell County 33
Dothan 56, Godby (FL) 13
Sidney Lanier OPEN
This week’s schedule
Sidney Lanier at Dothan
Carver vs. Park Crossing
Eufaula is OPEN
Russell County is OPEN
Friday, Oct. 18
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Brooks County 28, Early County (4-3) 13
McGill-Toolen 28, Alma Bryant (1-7) 8
Beauregard (1-8) 46, Carroll 22
Wakulla (FL) (9-0) 40, Gainesville (FL) 7
Smiths Station (2-6) OPEN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.