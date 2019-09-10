Battling to stay with its much larger opponents much of the night, in the end Lakeside simply had no answer for Chase Swain as the Northside Methodist running back bulled his way for 282 yards – 206 in the second half – and 6 touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts as the Knights eventually shook off Lakeside, 44-26, Friday night at Reeves Field.
The win was the first in three games for the Knights, while Lakeside fell to 0-2. The AISA Class AA Chiefs will play their third consecutive AAA foe Friday night at Tuscaloosa Academy.
Northside quarterback Carson Eubanks was 5-of-7 through the air for 43 yards. He also rushed for 43 yards and added four two-point runs for Northside Methodist.
Lakeside managed to keep the game close at halftime, trailing just 14-13, and tied the Knights at 20-20 with 6:57 left in the third period when Auston Welsh completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Da’Vantae Bowick. Stan Wilson added the PAT.
However, Northside Methodist scored twice in a matter of 3:35, then added the final TD by Swain in the fourth period to seal the win.
Swan scored on runs of 7, 5, 52, 9, 18 and 49 yards.
Lakeside also got a 14-yard TD run by Willis Jackson, and a 23-yard TD run from Welsh.
The Chiefs were a perfect 10-of-10 through the air for 153 yards. Bowick caught 8 passes for 134 yards. However, Lakeside’s rushing attack managed just 92 yards on 33 attempts. The Knights finished with 380 yards of offense, while Lakeside tallied 245.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Northside Methodist 0 14 22 8 – 44
Lakeside 0 13 7 6 -- 26
Scoring
Second Quarter
NM – Swain 7 run (Eubanks run), 11:25
LAKESIDE – Jackson 14 run (kick fail), 7:05
NM – Swain 5 run (pass fail), 3:43
LAKESIDE – Welsh 23 run (Wilson kick), 2:15
Third Quarter
NM – Swain 52 run (pass fail), 10:04
LAKESIDE – Bowick 17 pass from Welsh (Wilson kick), 6:57
NM – Swain 9 run (Eubanks run), 4:47
NM – Swain 18 run (Eubanks run), 1:12
Fourth Quarter
LAKESIDE – Jackson 1 run (pass fail), 6:48
NM – Swain 49 run (Eubanks run), 6:33
NM Lakeside
First Downs 20 13
Rushes-Yards 46-337 33-92
Passes 5-7-0 10-10-0
Passing Yards 43 153
Total Yards 380 245
Punts Avg. 1-41.0 1-29.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 8-54 9-45
Time of Possession 23:17 24:43
