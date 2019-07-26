One June 21, Madison South Dixie Youth in Jackson, Tennessee, hosted the District 2 Darlings Tournament. Playing in that tournament for the Madison South All-Stars was an amazing young lady named Zoey Mills-Cotner. Tragically, just a few days later, on June 29, Zoey passed away in a car accident.
Zoey was a part of the Tennessee Dixie Youth Softball family, and the Chester County team playing in the World Series this week at Eufaula wanted to honor her. In the Tennessee Darlings State Tournament, the teams representing District 2 were Chester County and Madison Central, and they honored Zoey by wearing helmet stickers with the letter “Z” surrounded by angel wings, and Zoey’s number 00.
Chester County will continue to wear the stickers at the World Series. The team has also asked officials here to honor Zoey with a moment of silence, but first, the following statement from Zoey’s mother, Allie Mills, will be read:
“Zoey loved softball. She loved everything about it…. except the heat. She hated the heat. She loved watching others play ball, too. She thought it was so cool how the older girls could pitch so fast. Zoey was a Christian. I once asked her what she would do when she got to Heaven, and she said she would sit at the feet of Jesus and have a long conversation. She never met a stranger… ever. She was the most bubbly little girl ever. She was funny, smart, outgoing, and truly outspoken.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.