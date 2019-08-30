Local games of interest

High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:

All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

WHO: Beauregard Hornets at Eufaula Tigers

WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula

SERIES: Eufaula leads 7-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Eufaula 42, Beauregard 26

RECORDS: Beauregard 0-1, Eufaula 0-1

COACHES: Rob Carter (46-13 in 6th season at Beauregard)’ Ed Rigby (5-7 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 123-86 in 19th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Having never lost to Beauregard, Eufaula has managed to outscore the Hornets 203-52 with three shutouts. The series began in 1980. Beauregard only has a worse record (0-10) against Class 7A Smiths Station.

 

WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Glenwood Gators

WHERE: at The Swamp, Smiths Station

SERIES: Glenwood leads, 14-1

LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10

RECORDS: Glenwood 2-0, Lakeside 0-0

COACHES: Josh McConnell (first game as head coach); Jason Gibson (22-16 in 4th season at Glenwood)

NOTEWORTHY: McConnell graduated from Glenwood and was an assistant there for the last dozen years before coming to Lakeside. The Chiefs’ only win in the 15 meetings against the Gators came in 1985 when Lakeside won, 20-7.

 

WHO: Central Hayneville Lions at Barbour County Jaguars

WHERE: at Clayton

SERIES First meeting

RECORDS: Central-Hayneville 0-0, Barbour County 0-0

COACHES: Michael Perry Jr. (2-8 in 2nd season at Central-Hayneville); Chad Martin (first game as head coach)

NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County is trying to end a 50-game losing streak. The Jaguars have not won a football game since Oct. 18, 2013, against Catholic High of Montgomery. Central-Hayneville has won just 9 games in the last 12 years and the Lions have not won more than two games in a season since 2006.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Aug. 31

South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN), 11 a.m.

Duke vs. Alabama (at Atlanta, ABC), 2:30 p.m.

Campbell at Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Oregon vs. Auburn (at Arlington, Texas, ABC), 6:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt (SECN), 6:30 p.m.

Boise State at Florida State (ESPN), 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse College (at Canton, Ohio, NFLN), 3:30 p.m.

