High school football games involving schools from Barbour County:
All Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
WHO: Beauregard Hornets at Eufaula Tigers
WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
SERIES: Eufaula leads 7-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Eufaula 42, Beauregard 26
RECORDS: Beauregard 0-1, Eufaula 0-1
COACHES: Rob Carter (46-13 in 6th season at Beauregard)’ Ed Rigby (5-7 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 123-86 in 19th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Having never lost to Beauregard, Eufaula has managed to outscore the Hornets 203-52 with three shutouts. The series began in 1980. Beauregard only has a worse record (0-10) against Class 7A Smiths Station.
WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Glenwood Gators
WHERE: at The Swamp, Smiths Station
SERIES: Glenwood leads, 14-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 -- Providence Christian 35, New Brockton 10
RECORDS: Glenwood 2-0, Lakeside 0-0
COACHES: Josh McConnell (first game as head coach); Jason Gibson (22-16 in 4th season at Glenwood)
NOTEWORTHY: McConnell graduated from Glenwood and was an assistant there for the last dozen years before coming to Lakeside. The Chiefs’ only win in the 15 meetings against the Gators came in 1985 when Lakeside won, 20-7.
WHO: Central Hayneville Lions at Barbour County Jaguars
WHERE: at Clayton
SERIES First meeting
RECORDS: Central-Hayneville 0-0, Barbour County 0-0
COACHES: Michael Perry Jr. (2-8 in 2nd season at Central-Hayneville); Chad Martin (first game as head coach)
NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County is trying to end a 50-game losing streak. The Jaguars have not won a football game since Oct. 18, 2013, against Catholic High of Montgomery. Central-Hayneville has won just 9 games in the last 12 years and the Lions have not won more than two games in a season since 2006.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Aug. 31
South Alabama at Nebraska (ESPN), 11 a.m.
Duke vs. Alabama (at Atlanta, ABC), 2:30 p.m.
Campbell at Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn (at Arlington, Texas, ABC), 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt (SECN), 6:30 p.m.
Boise State at Florida State (ESPN), 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse College (at Canton, Ohio, NFLN), 3:30 p.m.
