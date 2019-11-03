Listed are the football games involving schools from Barbour County. All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
WHO: Blount Leopards at Eufaula Tigers
WHAT: AHSAA Class 6A 1st round playoffs
WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
SERIES: Blount leads, 1-0
LAST MEETING: 1998 — Blount 36, Eufaula 12
RECORDS: Blount 8-2, Eufaula 8-2
COACHES: Lev Holly (39-17 in fifth season at Blount, 44-32 in seven seasons overall); Ed Rigby (13-8 in second season at Eufaula, 131-87 in 19th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: The only meeting between the two programs happened 21 seasons ago in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs at Tiger Stadium when the Leopards were marching toward an unbeaten and state championship season. That year, Blount handled the Tigers 36-12 and later beat Etowah 27-20 in overtime at Legion Field in Birmingham for the title. Cornelius Brown was in the first of only two seasons as head coach at Blount. Mike Owens was in his second of only three seasons at Eufaula as head coach.
WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Escambia Academy Cougars
WHAT: AISA Class AA 1st round playoffs
WHERE: Bachelor Field, Atmore
SERIES: first meeting
RECORDS: Lakeside 2-7; Escambia Academy 7-3
COACHES: Josh McConnell (2-7 in first season at Lakeside); Hugh Fountain (71-26 in eight years at Escambia Academy, 230-128 in 32 seasons overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Lakeside Coach Josh McConnell is in his first season as a head coach. Escambia Academy’s Hugh Fountain is in his 32nd, having previously led Charles Henderson, W.S. Neal and Evergreen.
NCAA games of local interest
Saturday, Nov. 9
» Vanderbilt at Florida (ESPN), 11 a.m.
» Florida State at Boston College (ACCN), 11 a.m.
» Georgia Tech at Virginia, 11:30 a.m.
» Miles at Tuskegee, 1 p.m.
» N.C. Wesleyan at Huntingdon, 1 p.m.
» Jackson State at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.
» Alabama State at Texas Southern, 2 p.m.
» South Alabama at Texas State (ESPN+), 2 p.m.
» LSU at Alabama (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
» Georgia Southern at Troy (ESPN+), 2:30 p.m.
» UAB at Southern Miss (NFLN), 2:30 p.m.
» Missouri at Georgia (ESPN), 6 p.m.
NFL games of local interest
Sunday, Nov. 10
» Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
» Buffalo at Cleveland, noon
» L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
