Football games involving schools from Barbour County:
Friday, Oct. 4
WHO: Park Crossing Thunderbirds at Eufaula Tigers, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
SERIES: Park Crossing leads, 1-0
LAST MEETINGS: 2018: Park Crossing 36, Eufaula 18
RECORDS: Park Crossing 1-5, 1-1; Eufaula 4-2, 1-1
COACHES: Clayton Harris (1-5 in 1st season at Park Crossing, 7-30 in 4th season overall); Ed Rigby (9-8 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 127-87 in 19th season overall).
NOTEWORTHY: Park Crossing has its third head coach in as many seasons and the Thunderbirds are off to a 1-5 start. However, Park Crossing did beat Dothan and former Thunderbirds’ head coach Smitty Grider, 42-27, at Cramton Bowl. Right now, this game is for a battle for third place in Class 6A, Region 2, but Carver and Dothan play this week, so it could be for at first, depending what else happens.
WHO: Crenshaw Christian Cougars at Lakeside Chiefs, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Reeves Field, Eufaula
SERIES: Crenshaw Christian leads, 14-5-1
LAST MEETING: 2017 – Crenshaw Christian 26, Lakeside 20
RECORDS: Crenshaw Christian 5-0; Lakeside 1-3
COACHES: Wayne Grant (16-2 in 2nd season at Crenshaw Christian, 235-111 in 29th season overall); Josh McConnell (1-3 in 1st season at Lakeside)
NOTEWORTHY: There is a difference of 234 victories between the two head coaches, but Lakeside’s McConnell is 1-0 against AISA Class A schools. CC lost in the state championship game to Chambers Academy, 22-12, last season and has not lost since. Among CC’s five victories, three have been by way of shutout. The Cougars have allowed just three touchdowns in five games this season.
WHO: Houston County Lions at Barbour County Jaguars, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Clayton
SERIES: Barbour County leads, 3-2
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Houston County 49, Barbour County 0
RECORDS: Houston County 0-5, 0-3; Barbour County 0-5, 0-3
COACHES: Michael Atkins (16-31 in 5th season at Houston County); Chad Martin (0-5 in 1st season at Barbour County)
NOTEWORTHY: Something has to give as each team is winless after 5 games. The Jaguars have a state-long 55-game losing streak, while the Lions have not won since beating Barbour County on Oct. 5, 2018, 49-0.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Thursday, Oct. 3
Georgia Southern at South Alabama (ESPNU), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Methodist at Huntingdon (HC), 1 p.m.
Alcorn State at Alabama State, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Auburn at Florida (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
Troy at Missouri (SECN), 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Georgia Tech (ACCN), 3 p.m.
Tuskegee at Albany State, 4 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee (ESPN), 6 p.m.
Rice at UAB (ESPN+), 6 p.m.
NFL Games of Local Interest
Sunday, Oct. 6
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Houston, noon
