Listed are the football games involving schools from Barbour County. All games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
WHO: Eufaula Tigers at Smiths Station Panthers
WHERE: Panther Stadium, Smiths Station
SERIES: Eufaula leads, 20-16
LAST MEETING: 2018 — Smiths Station 35, Eufaula 34
RECORDS: Eufaula 7-2, Smiths Station 2-7
COACHES: Ed Rigby (12-8 in second season at Eufaula, 130-87 in 19th season overall); Mike Flisson (8-11 in second season at Smiths Station, 15-25 in 4th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Last year Eufaula battle with Class 7A Smiths Station was epic, losing when a two-point conversion attempt fell awry, 35-34. There has been a different winner in the previous four meetings. Eufaula is 2-1 against Class 7A foes under Ed Rigby, with the only loss the one-point setback to Smiths Station a season ago. Eufaula will find out who it will host in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday night.
WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
WHERE: Dewight Ward Field
SERIES: Lakeside leads, 16-12-1
LAST MEETING: 2018 — Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lakeside 21
RECORDS: Lakeside 1-7; Pike Liberal Arts 3-7
COACHES: Josh McConnell (1-7 in first season at Lakeside); Gene Allen (40-37 in seventh season at Pike Liberal Arts, 129-133 in 24th season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Lakeside leads the series thanks to winning 13 of the first 16 before Pike Liberal Arts won nine straight from 1992 to 2006.
WHO: Barbour County Jaguars at Bullock County Hornets
WHERE: Bryant Foster Field, Union Springs
SERIES: Barbour County leads, 9-8
LAST MEETING: 2018 — Bullock County 50, Barbour County 0
RECORDS: Barbour County 0-9; Bullock County 5-4
COACHES: Chad Martin (0-9 in first season at Barbour County); Willie Spears (10-9 in second season at Bullock County, 15-16 in third season overall)
NOTEWORTHY: Bullock County’s Willie Spears was the head coach at Montgomery’s Carver for one season, even winning a Class 6A playoff game. Barbour County is in the midst of a 59-game losing streak and a loss Friday will mark its sixth consecutive winless season.
NCAA games of local interest
College
Saturday, Nov. 2
» Huntingdon at Greensboro, noon
» Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m.
» Troy at Coastal Carolina (ESPN3), 2 p.m.
» Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
» Miami at Florida State (ABC), 2:30 p.m.
» Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
» Alabama A&M at Southern 4 p.m.
» Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN), 6 p.m.
» Tuskegee at Edward Waters, 6 p.m.
» UAB at Tennessee (ESPNU), 6 p.m.
NFL games of local interest
Sunday, Nov. 3
» Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, 8:30 a.m.
» Washington at Buffalo, noon
