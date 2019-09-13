Local games of interest

Football games involving schools from Barbour County:

Friday, Sept. 13

WHO: Sidney Lanier Poets at Eufaula Tigers, 7 p.m.

WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula

SERIES: Eufaula leads, 2-1

LAST MEETINGS: 2018: Sidney Lanier 22, Eufaula 20

RECORDS:  Sidney Lanier 0-1, 0-0; Eufaula 1-2, 0-1

COACHES: Marvin Cunningham (22-13 in 4th season at Sidney Lanier); Ed Rigby (6-8 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 124-87 in 19th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Sidney Lanier has only played once this season and has only 8 games scheduled in the regular season. The Poets lost Aug. 29 at Cramton Bowl to Lee High of Montgomery, 10-17. Last year’s game at Cramton bowl between Eufaula at Sidney Lanier was won on a 25-yard field goal as time expired by the Poets, 22-20. Sidney Lanier kicked three field goals on the night, including from 41 and 36 yards out.

 

WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, 7 p.m.

WHERE: at Knights Stadium, Tuscaloosa

SERIES: First meeting

RECORDS: Lakeside 0-2; Tuscaloosa Academy 2-1

COACHES: Josh McConnell (0-2 in 1st season at Lakeside); John Copeland (2-1 in 1st season at Tuscaloosa Academy)

NOTEWORTHY: Lakeside faces its third consecutive AISA Class AAA team to open the season. The Class AA Chiefs have dressed out about a third of what their opponents have thus far.

 

WHO: Barbour County Jaguars at Cottonwood Bears, 7 p.m.

WHERE: at Hicks Stadium, Cottonwood

SERIES: Cottonwood leads, 9-2

LAST MEETING: Cottonwood 35, Barbour County 20

RECORDS: Barbour County 0-2, 0-1; Cottonwood 0-2, 0-1

COACHES: Chad Martin (0-2 in 1st season at Barbour County); John Gilmore (10-22 in 4th season at Cottonwood, 34-45 in 8th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County is on a state-long 52-game losing streak, although its 15-point loss to Cottonwood last season was by far its closest game. In fact, the Jaguars scored 20 of their 27 points in 2018 vs. the Bears.

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas State at Georgia (ESPN2), 11 a.m.

Citadel at Georgia Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Alabama at South Carolina (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU), 2:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Kentucky State, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Ole Miss (SECN), 3 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Jacksonville State (ESPN+), 3 p.m.

Southern Miss at Troy (ESPN+), 5 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Alabama State, 5 p.m.

Kent State at Auburn (ESPN2), 6 p.m.

Huntingdon at Birmingham Southern, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama (ESPN+), 6 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky (ESPN), 6 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia (ACCN), 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Sunday, Sept. 15

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments