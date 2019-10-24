Local games of interest

Football games involving schools from Barbour County:

All games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

WHO: Lakeside Chiefs at Springwood Wildcats

WHERE: at Springwood Stadium

SERIES: Springwood leads, 17-13

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Lakeside 33, Springwood 15

RECORDS: Lakeside 1-6, 0-2; Springwood 3-5, 0-2

COACHES: Josh McConnell (1-6 in 1st season at Lakeside); John Gartman (7-11 in 2nd season at Springwood, 26-26 in 5th season overall)

NOTEWORTHY: The winner of this game will be the No. 3 seed from AISA Class AA, Region 1. Lakeside has won 5 consecutive games in the series from 2012-18 after losing 5 straight from 2007-11.

 

WHO: Daleville Warriors at Barbour County Jaguars

WHERE: at Clayton

SERIES: Daleville leads, 5-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 – Daleville 52, Barbour County 0

RECORDS: Daleville6-3, 3-3; Barbour County 0-8, 0-6

COACHES: Desmond Lett (6-3 in 1st season at Daleville); Chad Martin (0-8 in 1st season at Barbour County)

NOTEWORTHY: Daleville running back Jalen White had 26 carries for 465 yards and 7 touchdowns last week in a 70-51 win over Geneva County. Daleville has its 4th head coach in as many seasons, all of which left with winning records.  The Jaguars have lost 58 consecutive games, dating back 2,198 days as of Friday.

 

Eufaula has an open date

 

NCAA Games of Local Interest

College

Saturday, Oct. 26

Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPNU), 11 a.m.

Averett at Huntingdon, 1 p.m.

Auburn at LSU (CBS), 2:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alcorn State (ESPN3), 2:30 p.m.

Tuskegee vs. Lane (at Phenix City), 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama (ESPN), 6 p.m.

Troy at Georgia State (ESPN+), 6 p.m.

NFL Games of Local Interest

Sunday, Oct. 27

Cincinnati at L.A. Rams, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

