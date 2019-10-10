Football games involving schools from Barbour County:
Friday, Oct. 11
WHO: Russell County Warriors at Eufaula Tigers, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Tiger Stadium, Eufaula
SERIES: Eufaula leads, 35-5
LAST MEETING: 2018: Eufaula 54, Russell County 31
RECORDS: Russell County 25, 0-3; Eufaula 5-2, 2-1
COACHES: Mark Rose (2-5 in 1st season at Russell County, 174-80 in 22nd season overall); Ed Rigby (10-8 in 2nd season at Eufaula, 128-87 in 19th season overall).
NOTEWORTHY: Mark Rose had made a career of turning around programs. He loeft Tallassee after a 13-1 record in 1999, he left North Jackson after an 11-1 record in 2007, he left Smiths Station after a 10-3 record in 2013, and he left North Jackson again after an 11-1 record in 2018. The former Auburn Tiger takes over a struggling Russell County program and has installed a defensive mindset as the Warriors are allowing 10 points less than last year’s team at 21.7 per game. Eufaula has scored 50 or more points in 4 of its 7 games. It is Homecoming for Eufaula. The Tigers have won 16 straight in a series it has dominated. In fact, EHS has not lost to Russell County since 1998.
WHO: Autauga Academy Generals at Lakeside Chiefs, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Reeves Field, Eufaula
SERIES: Autauga Academy leads, 14-3
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Autauga Academy 48, Lakeside 7
RECORDS: Autauga Academy 3-2, 1-0; Lakeside 1-4, 0-0
COACHES: Bobby Carr (27-4 in 3rd season at Autauga Academy, 228-46 in 23rd season overall); Josh McConnell (1-4 in 1st season at Lakeside)
NOTEWORTHY: Bobby Carr once had a 71-game winning streak at Edgewood Academy, winning 7 state titles there before moving over to Autauga Academy and promptly winning a state title in his 2nd season there. Originally, he coached 8-man football at New Life Christian at Millbrook.
WHO: Ariton Purple Cats at Barbour County Jaguars, 7 p.m.
WHERE: at Clayton
SERIES: Ariton leads, 3-2
LAST MEETING: 2018 – Ariton 53, Barbour County 0
RECORDS: Ariton 5-2, 4-0; Barbour County 0-6, 0-4
COACHES: Steven Kilcrease (30-13 in 4th season at Ariton, 72-29 in 9th season overall); Chad Martin (0-6 in 1st season at Barbour County)
NOTEWORTHY: Barbour County has a 56-game losing streak, tied for the longest ever in AHSAA with Clayton, which was one of the schools that merged to former Barbour County. The Clayton Tigers were winless for their final 56 games from 1994-99. Clayton’s last win was Sept. 9, 1994, vs. Bullock County, 19-12. Barbour County’s last win was Oct. 18, 2013, vs. Catholic High of Montgomery, 51-8.
NCAA Games of Local Interest
College
Saturday, Oct. 12
South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN), 11 a.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 11:30 a.m.
Tuskegee vs. Morehouse College (at Columbus, Ga.), 1 p.m.
Maryville (Tenn.) at Huntingdon (HC), 1 p.m.
Alabama State at Jackson State, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling, 2 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M (CBS), 2:30 p.m.
Florida State at Clemson (ABC), 2:30 p.m.
UAB at UTSA (ESPN+), 5 p.m.
Ole Miss at Missouri (ESPN2), 6 p.m.
Florida at LSU (ESPN), 7 p.m.
NFL Games of Local Interest
Sunday, Oct. 13
Houston at Kansas City, noon
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
