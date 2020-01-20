Pike County’s Andres Burney dominated Saturday night’s game against Eufaula, but the visiting Tigers won the war, going four extra minutes to do it.
Eufaula overcame 49 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots from Burney, Pike County’s 6-foot-8 post man, by outscoring the Bulldogs 7-4 in overtime for a 77-74 win in a battle of state ranked teams at Pike County’s gym in Brundidge.
Eufaula (17-5) entered the game ranked ninth in Class 6A, while Pike County (12-5) came in No. 7 in Class 3A.
Burney scored 11 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 10 in the third, 16 in the fourth quarter and all four Bulldog points in overtime. He finished with 18 field goals and was 13-of-18 at the foul line.
Eufaula controlled most of the game, leading 20-15 at the quarter break, 44-30 at halftime and 59-47 after three quarters.
However, Burney lead a Bulldog rally in the fourth quarter. With Burney scoring 16 of Pike County’s 22 points in the period, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 22-11 to tie the game at 70 and force overtime.
Jadarious Blackshire paced Eufaula in the overtime, hitting 5-of-5 free throws to go with Eiszeric Thomas’ basket.
Eufaula had all nine players score in the game. Blackshire lead the way with 21 points, highlighted by 11-of-12 free throws and three 3-pointers. Caleb Paige followed with 17 points, also hitting three 3-pointers. Eiszeric Thomas had 13 points and Rodarious Thomas 10.
Following Burney for Pike County was Caleb Foster with 10 points, including 6-of-10 free throws.
Eufaula 63, Dothan 57Eiszeric Thomas led Eufaula with a game-high 27 points as the Tigers knocked off Area foe Dothan, 63-57, on Friday night.
Jadarious Blackshire contributed 11 for Eufaula.
Dothan was led by Elijah Allen with 16 and Kevin Whatley Jr. with 9.
