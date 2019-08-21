Tiger talk
KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE

Eufaula High opens its 2019 football schedule at home Friday as Wakulla, Florida’s War Eagles visit Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Here, head coach Ed Rigby, entering his second year at the helm, discusses strategy with defensive back Jaquavious Lynn during EHS’ spring game at Central-Phenix City. The Coach's Luncheon begins at noon today (Wednesday) at Sam's Kitchen.

