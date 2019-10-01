Eufaula Tigers

IRVINGTON – For the third time this season, Eufaula scored 55 points or more, the latest coming in a 55-21 route at Class 7A Alma Bryant Friday night at Hurricane Stadium.

The Tigers, now 4-2 overall, used a 27-point third quarter to break the game open.

Hess Horne passed for four touchdowns and 236 yards. The TD tosses each went to a different receiver.

The scoring started when Horne found Emanuel Stevenson on a 14-yard pass, Davis Wingate’s PAT made it 7-0.

A 14-yard run by Eufaula’s Jamarian Lewis made it a 14-0.

Eufaula made it 21-0 in the second quarter when Horne threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jay Townsend. Davis made it 21-0 with the PAT.

Alma Bryant (0-5) got on the board before half on a 47-yard pass.

In the third quarter, Zy Tennille scored on a 9-yard run, the first of four Tigers TDs in the period.

Horne connected with Rah Rah Thomas for a 45-yard TD pass. Keith Bain returned an interception 30 yards for a score. Devin Fuller then hauled in a 54-yard catch-and-run for a TD as the Tigers led 48-7.

Alma Bryant tacked on a score to open the fourth period ended on a short run to make it 48-14.

The Tigers’ final score came on a 65-yard kickoff return by Trez Blackshire. Wingate’s seventh PAT of the night made it 55-14.

The Hurricanes closed out the scoring with a 28-yard TD run.

Horne finished 19-of-27 with no interceptions. Tennille led the rushing attack with 102 yards on just 10 attempts. Thomas caught three pass for 71 yards, while Stevenson had seven for 62, Fuller three for 60 and Townsend six for 43.

Defensively, Luke Bush and Brooks Weeks were each in on eight tackles. Xavier Peterson and Dontrel Henry had four stops and a sack each. Others with four tackles included Hunter Cochran, Quay Lynn, LeMarion Johnson, Davian Smith, Ke’Von Heath and Ty’Quan Laseter.

Eufaula returns to Tiger Stadium Friday for a key Class 6A, Region 2 game against Park Crossing. Both teams are 1-1 in region play.

- - -

STATISTICS

Score by quarters

Eufaula 14           7              27             7 -- 55

Alma Bryant         0              7            0                14 – 21

Scoring

First Quarter

EUFAULA – Stevenson 14 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)

EUFAULA – Lewis 14 run (Wingate kick)

Second Quarter

EUFAULA – Townsend 31 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)

ALMA BRYANT – 47 pass reception (kick good)

Third Quarter

EUFAULA – Tennille 9 run (Wingate kick)

EUFAULA – Thomas 45 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)

EUFAULA – Bain 30 interception return (kick fail)

EUFAULA – Fuller 54 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)

Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter

ALMA BRYANT – 3 run (kick good)

EUFAULA – Blackshire 65 kick return (Wingate kick)

ALMA BRYANT – 28 run (kick good)

                Eufaula EC

First Downs        18           8

Rushing Yards    144         163

Passing Yards     236         47

Total Yards          380         210

- - -

STANDINGS

Class 6A, Region 2

                All          Region

Carver Montgomery       4-1          1-0

Dothan 4-2          2-1

Eufaula 4-2          1-1

Park Crossing     1-5          1-1

Sidney Lanier     1-3          1-1

Russell County  2-4          0-2

Last week’s results

Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21

Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7

Dothan 47, Enterprise 9

Russell County 70, Barbour County 0

Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13

Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14

This week’s schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Park Crossing at Eufaula

Carver at Dothan

Russell County at Sidney Lanier

 

Other Eufaula Opponent Scores

Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station (2-4) 17

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard (0-6) 12

Wakulla, Florida (6-0) 35, Godby 25

