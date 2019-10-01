IRVINGTON – For the third time this season, Eufaula scored 55 points or more, the latest coming in a 55-21 route at Class 7A Alma Bryant Friday night at Hurricane Stadium.
The Tigers, now 4-2 overall, used a 27-point third quarter to break the game open.
Hess Horne passed for four touchdowns and 236 yards. The TD tosses each went to a different receiver.
The scoring started when Horne found Emanuel Stevenson on a 14-yard pass, Davis Wingate’s PAT made it 7-0.
A 14-yard run by Eufaula’s Jamarian Lewis made it a 14-0.
Eufaula made it 21-0 in the second quarter when Horne threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jay Townsend. Davis made it 21-0 with the PAT.
Alma Bryant (0-5) got on the board before half on a 47-yard pass.
In the third quarter, Zy Tennille scored on a 9-yard run, the first of four Tigers TDs in the period.
Horne connected with Rah Rah Thomas for a 45-yard TD pass. Keith Bain returned an interception 30 yards for a score. Devin Fuller then hauled in a 54-yard catch-and-run for a TD as the Tigers led 48-7.
Alma Bryant tacked on a score to open the fourth period ended on a short run to make it 48-14.
The Tigers’ final score came on a 65-yard kickoff return by Trez Blackshire. Wingate’s seventh PAT of the night made it 55-14.
The Hurricanes closed out the scoring with a 28-yard TD run.
Horne finished 19-of-27 with no interceptions. Tennille led the rushing attack with 102 yards on just 10 attempts. Thomas caught three pass for 71 yards, while Stevenson had seven for 62, Fuller three for 60 and Townsend six for 43.
Defensively, Luke Bush and Brooks Weeks were each in on eight tackles. Xavier Peterson and Dontrel Henry had four stops and a sack each. Others with four tackles included Hunter Cochran, Quay Lynn, LeMarion Johnson, Davian Smith, Ke’Von Heath and Ty’Quan Laseter.
Eufaula returns to Tiger Stadium Friday for a key Class 6A, Region 2 game against Park Crossing. Both teams are 1-1 in region play.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Eufaula 14 7 27 7 -- 55
Alma Bryant 0 7 0 14 – 21
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA – Stevenson 14 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)
EUFAULA – Lewis 14 run (Wingate kick)
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Townsend 31 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)
ALMA BRYANT – 47 pass reception (kick good)
Third Quarter
EUFAULA – Tennille 9 run (Wingate kick)
EUFAULA – Thomas 45 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)
EUFAULA – Bain 30 interception return (kick fail)
EUFAULA – Fuller 54 pass from Horne (Wingate kick)
Fourth Quarter
EARLY COUNTY – White 22 run (Warr kick), 8:25
EUFAULA – Tennille 64 run (Wingate kick), 7:36
EARLY COUNTY – Tittman 54 pass from White (Warr kick), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
ALMA BRYANT – 3 run (kick good)
EUFAULA – Blackshire 65 kick return (Wingate kick)
ALMA BRYANT – 28 run (kick good)
Eufaula EC
First Downs 18 8
Rushing Yards 144 163
Passing Yards 236 47
Total Yards 380 210
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Carver Montgomery 4-1 1-0
Dothan 4-2 2-1
Eufaula 4-2 1-1
Park Crossing 1-5 1-1
Sidney Lanier 1-3 1-1
Russell County 2-4 0-2
Last week’s results
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21
Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7
Dothan 47, Enterprise 9
Russell County 70, Barbour County 0
Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13
Lee-Montgomery 49, Carver-Montgomery 14
This week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Park Crossing at Eufaula
Carver at Dothan
Russell County at Sidney Lanier
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station (2-4) 17
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard (0-6) 12
Wakulla, Florida (6-0) 35, Godby 25
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.