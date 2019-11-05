Eufaula will welcome Blount High School of Mobile County to Tiger Stadium Friday night for an AHSAA Class 6A first-round playoff game, while Lakeside will travel to Atmore to play Escambia Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.
Eufaula tied Dothan for the Region 2 title, but will represent the region as the No. 2 seed since it lost at Dothan earlier this season. It was the highest finish in the region since Dan Klages’ Tigers won outright the 2010 Class 5A Region 2 title.
Blount brings an identical 8-2 record to Eufaula, but although it tied for second in 6A, Region 1, it lost head-to-head at St. Pauls, 29-20, on Sept. 13. Its other loss was at unbeaten Saraland, 17-6, on Oct. 24.
The Leopards have quite a tradition with five state championships from 1990-98.
Star Leopards from the past include Sherman Williams, Dameyune Craig, DeMarco McNeil, Jarrick Williams and many more.
Blount and Eufaula have one common opponent — Class 7A’s Alma Bryant of Irvington. On Sept. 27, Eufaula claimed a 55-21 at Alma Bryant, and the following week, Blount won a home game over the Hurricanes, 34-13.
Lakeside, which only won two games, did beat rivals Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts.
Escambia Academy lost its season-opener at Mississippi’s Presbyterian Christian, 21-20, in overtime, lost the next week to AISA Class AAA Tuscaloosa Academy, 20-19, and lost at AAA Bessemer Academy, 31-17. The Cougars, who won state championships in 2014 and ’17, are coached by Hugh Fountain, a former Troy State guard who has previously been the head coach at Evergreen, W.S. Neal and Charles Henderson of Troy (1996-2001). Fountain has garnered 230 career victories in 32 seasons as a head coach.
The only common opponent of Lakeside and Escambia Academy is Tuscaloosa Academy. The Chiefs lost at the Knights, 55-12.
Both Eufaula and Lakeside will kickoff their respective playoff games at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.