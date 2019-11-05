Eufaula will welcome Blount High School of Mobile County to Tiger Stadium Friday night for an AHSAA Class 6A first-round playoff game, while Lakeside will travel to Atmore to play Escambia Academy in the first round of the AISA Class AA playoffs.

Eufaula tied Dothan for the Region 2 title, but will represent the region as the No. 2 seed since it lost at Dothan earlier this season. It was the highest finish in the region since Dan Klages’ Tigers won outright the 2010 Class 5A Region 2 title.

Blount brings an identical 8-2 record to Eufaula, but although it tied for second in 6A, Region 1, it lost head-to-head at St. Pauls, 29-20, on Sept. 13. Its other loss was at unbeaten Saraland, 17-6, on Oct. 24.

The Leopards have quite a tradition with five state championships from 1990-98.

Star Leopards from the past include Sherman Williams, Dameyune Craig, DeMarco McNeil, Jarrick Williams and many more.

Blount and Eufaula have one common opponent — Class 7A’s Alma Bryant of Irvington. On Sept. 27, Eufaula claimed a 55-21 at Alma Bryant, and the following week, Blount won a home game over the Hurricanes, 34-13.

Lakeside, which only won two games, did beat rivals Abbeville Christian and Pike Liberal Arts.

Escambia Academy lost its season-opener at Mississippi’s Presbyterian Christian, 21-20, in overtime, lost the next week to AISA Class AAA Tuscaloosa Academy, 20-19, and lost at AAA Bessemer Academy, 31-17. The Cougars, who won state championships in 2014 and ’17, are coached by Hugh Fountain, a former Troy State guard who has previously been the head coach at Evergreen, W.S. Neal and Charles Henderson of Troy (1996-2001). Fountain has garnered 230 career victories in 32 seasons as a head coach.

The only common opponent of Lakeside and Escambia Academy is Tuscaloosa Academy. The Chiefs lost at the Knights, 55-12.

Both Eufaula and Lakeside will kickoff their respective playoff games at 7 p.m. Friday night.

