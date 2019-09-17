Eufaula jumped right back into the Class 6A playoff picture after a 27-13 victory Friday night over Sidney Lanier in a crucial Region 2 showdown at Tiger Stadium.
The Poets were flagged 17 times for 140 yards in penalties on a night when the visitors could never get anything established in the final quarter-and-a-half due to a rejuvenated EHS defense coupled with continuous yellow laundry tossed by game officials.
The win pushed Eufaula to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 2 action, a crucial win just one week after seeing costly flags on the itself in a loss at Dothan.
Sidney Lanier fell to 0-2, 0-1, and managed just 12 first downs against Eufaula.
The Tigers only had just one turnover and had a balanced offense with 182 yards rushing and 140 passing. Four of Eufaula’s 22 first downs came via the penalty.
Aside from another stellar game from the EHS receiving corps, Davis Wingate booted a pair of field goals for Eufaula and was true on all three extra-point attempts.
Meanwhile, the Eufaula defense was stingy. Brooks Weeks, last year’s leading tackler and this year’s leader (33) for the Tigers, was in on seven against Sidney Lanier, as was Quay Lynn. Xavier Peterson had two sacks and was in on six tackles. Zaydan Thomas had an interception and six tackles, and Luke Bush also was in on a half-dozen stops.
The Poets jumped out on top when they marched 63 yards on their second possession of the first quarter. They appeared to have scored on a touchdown run, but after being flagged for holding, quarterback Marquarius Moore went to the air for a 13-yard TD connection to star wide receiver Jacorian Wilson. Wilson’s PAT made it 7-0 with 5:01 left in the period.
Eufaula answered with a 5:32 drive, as Wingate kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:52 left in the first half.
The Tigers took the lead on their next possession, going 62 yards in just five plays, capped off by Hess Horne’s 11-yard strike to Rah Rah Thomas with 3:56 left in the half and a 10-7 lead following Wingate’s PAT.
Eufaula began its final drive of the first half with just 1:32 remaining and at its own 9, but it quickly moved to the Poets’ 28 and Wingate drilled a 45-yarder as time expired for a 13-7 lead.
Sidney Lanier tied the game on the opening series of the second half with a 70-yard drive in 7 plays, scoring with 8:51 remaining in the third period on a 15-yard pass from Moore to Wilson. Wilson attempted to throw for the two-pointer and failed to keep it at 13-13.
The play of the game put Eufaula on top for good with 2:25 left in the third quarter. Facing a third-and-10 from the Poets’ 44, Horne threw deep to Emanuel Stevenson, who outleaped a Sidney Lanier defensive back for the ball at the 7-yard line, then promptly strolled into the end zone for the score. Wingate’s PAT made it 20-13.
Thomas picked off a Moore pass deep in Sidney Lanier territory three plays later, but Wingate was wide on a 43-yard field attempt as the Tigers were unable to capitalize.
Aided by four Poet penalties, Eufaula drove for the insurance TD with 3:49 left in the game as Devin Fuller scored on a cutback run from 7 yards out. Wingate’s PAT made it 27-13.
Fuller rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Zy Tennille had 78 for Eufaula. Horne tossed two touchdowns and passed for 140 yards. Stevenson led the way with 3 receptions for 58 yards, while Jay Townsend had 3 for 38.
Sidney Lanier had 135 yards rushing and 125 passing. Wilson grabbed six receptions for 104 yards.
Eufaula visits Early County (Georgia) at Blakely Friday in a game that will still kickoff at 7 p.m. CST. The Bobcats are 3-1 on the season.
- - -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Sidney Lanier 7 0 6 0 – 13
Eufaula 0 13 7 7 -- 27
Scoring
First Quarter
SIDNEY LANIER – Wilson 13 pass from Moore (Wilson kick), 5:01
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Wingate 27 field goal, 7:52
EUFAULA – Thomas 11 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 3:56
EUFAULA – Wingate 35 field goal, :00
Third Quarter
SIDNEY LANIER – Wilson 15 pass from Moore (pass fail), 8:51
EUFAULA – Stevenson 44 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 2:25
Fourth Quarter
EUFAULA – Fulller7 run (Wingate kick), 3:49
Sidney Lanier Eufaula
First Downs 12 22
Rushes-Yards 25-135 44-182
Passes 10-23-1 14-24-0
Passing Yards 125 140
Total Yards 260 322
Punts Avg. 4-35.8 3-39.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 12-140 8-74
Time of Possession 21:34 26:26
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
SIDNEY LANIER – Moore 11-82, Cannon 6-29, Berry 5-27, Jones 1-0, Hamilton 1-0, Bozeman 1-(-3).. EUFAULA – Fuller 16-81, Tennille 19-78, Horne 6-13, Lewis 2-7, Townsend 1-3.
Passing
SIDNEY LANIER – Moore 10-23-1-125. EUFAULA –Horne 14-24-0-140.
Receiving
SIDNEY LANIER – Wilson 6-104, Givan 1-15, Berry 1-6, Shackleford 1-4, Cannon 1-(-4). EUFAULA – Stevenson 3-58, Townsend 5-38, Thomas 2-27, Tennille 2-15, Fuller 1-3, Lewis 1-(-1).
- - -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Carver Montgomery 4-0 0-0
Park Crossing 1-3 1-0
Dothan 2-2 1-1
Eufaula 2-2 1-1
Russell County 1-3 0-1
Sidney Lanier 0-2 0-1
Last week’s results
Eufaula 27, Sidney Lanier 13
Russell County 44, Carver-Birmingham 27
Carver-Montgomery 34, Baker 19
Park Crossing 42, Dothan 27 (Thursday)
This week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 20
Eufaula at Early County (Georgia)
Sidney Lanier at Park Crossing
Dothan at Russell County
Carver-Montgomery OPEN
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Early County, Georgia (3-1) 41, Worth County 7
Enterprise 27, Smiths Station (2-2) 24
Foley 33, Alma Bryant (0-3) 18
Rehobeth 33, Beauregard (0-4) 21
Wakulla, Florida (4-0) 35, Santa Fe 10
