Whatever had ailed Eufaula in its season-opening loss to Wakulla, Florida was cured by Game Two.
Eufaula scored touchdowns on all seven of its first-half possessions and coasted to a 63-19 victory over visiting Beauregard Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Hornets have never beaten Eufaula in eight attempts.
Hess Horne passed for 329 yards – all in the first half – and three touchdowns – all in the second quarter – finishing the night 13-of-15 passing. Perhaps more importantly, he had no interceptions after throwing four picks in a 35-16 loss a week earlier against Wakulla, Florida.
Devin Fuller hauled in five of Horne’s passes for 120 yards. Fuller also rushed for 55 yards and three scores.
Wakulla proved its worth again Friday by trouncing Florida A&M High School, 34-0.
Eufaula raced to a 49-7 halftime edge and never looked back. In fact, the clock continuously ran and the Tigers took back-to-back knees late in the game with reserves to keep from possibly reaching the 70-point mark against the Hornets (0-2).
Eufaula rushed for 296 yards, led by junior Keith Bain with 74 on 11 attempts, most in coming in the second half. EHS had 625 yards of offense.
The Eufaula defense, led by Brooks Weeks with 6 tackles (2 for loss, including a sack) and Xavier Peterson with 5 tackles (two sacks), limited Beauregard to 73 yards rushing and 125 passing for 198 total yards. Luke Bush also had 5 tackles for the Tigers.
Eufaula started its offensive onslaught with a 66-yard, 9-play drive, capped off with Zy Tennille’s 1-yard run with 7:14 left in the first. Davis Wingate kicked the first of 9 consecutive extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Beauregard tied the game at 7-7 on a 5-yard pass from Hunter Gasaway to Keyshawn Tolefree with 4:18 left in the first.
Eufaula quickly answered, going 77 yards in just 4 plays, scoring when Fuller went in from a yard out with 2:37 left in the first.
After a three-and-out by Beauregard, Eufaula took just 2 plays to go 24 yards, the final 14 on a Tennille run with 37 seconds still left in the first.
Eufaula would score 42 unanswered thanks to a 28-point second quarter.
Ethan Black hauled in a 24-yard pass from Horne to make it 28-7, Fuller ran in from 10 yards out for a 35-7 lead, Emanuel Stevenson high-stepped it down the sidelines en route to a 68-yard TD reception for a 42-7 lead, and Rah Rah Thomas caught a pass on his fingertips across the middle then sprinted in for a 56-yard reception and a 49-7 lead.
Eufaula added two third-quarter scores, as did Beauregard. Fuller sprinted 35 yards and Jamarian Lewis 10 for the TDs.
Eufaula reached the Beauregard 7 yard line in the closing minutes but chose not to run up the score.
Eufaula takes to the road next week for its first Class 6A Region 2 game at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium. Dothan is 1-1 after a 54-41 win over Wetumpka.
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Beauregard 7 0 6 6 – 19
Eufaula 21 28 14 0 -- 63
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA – Tennille 1 run (Wingate kick), 7:14
BHS – Tolefree 5 pass from Gasaway (Adams kick), 4:18
EUFAULA – Fuller 1 run (Wingate kick), 2:37
EUFAULA – Tennille 14 run (Wingate kick), :37
Second Quarter
EUFAULA – Black 24 pass from Horne (Wingate kick). 11:16
EUFAULA – Fuller 10 run (Wingate kick). 5:44
EUFAULA – Stevenson 68 pass from Horne (Wingate kick). 4:01
EUFAULA – Thomas 56 pass from Horne (Wingate kick). 1:09
Third Quarter
BHS – Maloy 57 run (pass kick), 8:57
EUFAULA – Fuller 35 run (Wingate kick), 5:54
Fourth Quarter
BHS – Tolefree 9 pass from Knight (kick fail), 8:39
Beauregard Eufaula
First Downs 9 23
Rushes-Yards 25-73 43-296
Passes 9-20-0 13-15-0
Passing Yards 125 329
Total Yards 198 625
Punts Avg. 8-23.8 1-22.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties 2-10 8-87
Time of Possession 22:34 25:26
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
BEAUREGARD – Moss 12-48, Maloy 3-41, Watts 2-18, Goodson 1-(-3), Gasaway 7-(-31). EUFAULA – Bain 11-74, Fuller 4-55, Tennille 8-53, Paige 8-45, Lewis 5-43, Horne 2-18, Brown 3-9, Swain 2-(-1).
Passing
BEAUREGARD – Gasaway 7-15-0-98, Knight 2-4-0-27. EUFAULA –Horne 13-15-0-329.
Receiving
BEAUREGARD – Tolefree 4-88, Goodson 3-35, Moss 1-7, Baird 1-(-5). EUFAULA – Fuller 5-120, Thomas 2-76, Stevenson 168, Black 1-24, Blackshire 2-23, Townsend 2-17.
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Carver Montgomery 2-0 0-0
Eufaula 1-1 0-0
Dothan 1-1 0-0
Sidney Lanier 0-1 0-0
Park Crossing 0-2 0-0
Russell County 0-2 0-0
Last week’s results
Eufaula 63, Beauregard 19
Carver 19, Greenville 13
Carroll 14, Russell County 6
Dothan 54, Wetumpka 41
St. Pauls 27, Park Crossing 26 (OT)
Lee-Montgomery 19, Sidney Lanier 17
This week’s schedule
Friday, Sept. 6
Eufaula at Dothan
Russell County at Carver
Clay-Chalkville at Park Crossing
Sidney Lanier OPEN
Eufaula Opponent Scores
Wakulla (Florida) 34, Florida A&M High 0
Thomas County Central (Georgia) 45, Early County 20
Davidson 24, Alma Bryant 6
Smiths Station 16, Valley 6
