Rodarious Thomas scored 17 to lead Eufaula to an 89-72 rout of Lanett Monday night.

Eiszeric Thomas added 14, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each scored 11.

The Tigers play host to Barbour County Friday with JV action beginning at 4:30 p.m. The varsity boys should tip-off at about 7:30 p.m. Eufaula will visit Central-Phenix City Saturday in a 6 p.m. game with the JV boys beginning at 3 p.m.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments