Rodarious Thomas scored 17 to lead Eufaula to an 89-72 rout of Lanett Monday night.
Eiszeric Thomas added 14, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each scored 11.
The Tigers play host to Barbour County Friday with JV action beginning at 4:30 p.m. The varsity boys should tip-off at about 7:30 p.m. Eufaula will visit Central-Phenix City Saturday in a 6 p.m. game with the JV boys beginning at 3 p.m.
