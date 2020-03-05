basketball

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – the playoffs begin for the over-30 league teams Aug. 4 at the fitness center here. The championship game is scheduled to take place Aug. 10 at the fitness center gym here. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Kerelin Molina)

The Eufaula Tigers will be playing in a new basketball Class 6A Area 4 next season.

The Tigers will be in a new four-time Area 4 that includes Opelika High School, Russell County High School and Valley High School.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Load comments