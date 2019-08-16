Eufaula High School soccer players and Eufaula Primary School P.E. teacher Blayne Green teach students fundamentals of soccer. The Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department, along with EHS, were at Eufaula Primary to promote the recreation’s soccer league. Sign-up for the league continues through Aug. 18 and the fall soccer camp will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
