Eufaula will meet Huffman on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class 6A semifinals at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center.

Eufaula is 27-5 on the season while Huffman is 30-3.

The second semifinal of the 6A boys will pit B.C. Rain (23-6) against Bessemer City (17-14) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 6A boys state championship game will be Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

Barbour County’s boys (25-10) played their Class 2A semifinal Monday at 4:L30 p.m. against LaFayette (31-0). Calhoun (19-12) met Red Bay (23-9) in the other 2A semifinal. The 2A title game is set for Friday at 10:45 a.m.

State Tournament Pairings The Alabama High School Athletic Association state basketball tournament runs Feb. 24-29 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Central-Phenix City (21-7) vs. Hoover (30-2), 9 a.m., Feb. 27

McGill-Toolen (18-4) vs. Spain Park (30-4), noon, Feb. 27

Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 29

CLASS 7A BOYS

Lee-Montgomery (31-1) vs. Oak Mountain (22-8), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 27

Fairhope (24-4) vs. Mountain Brook (31-2), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27

Championship: 5:45 p.m. Feb. 29

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Opelika (27-6) vs. Hazel Green (33-2), 9 a.m., Feb. 26

Northridge (23-12) vs. McAdory (27-7), noon, Feb. 26

Championship: 12:30 p.m., Feb. 29

CLASS 6A BOYS

Eufaula (27-5) vs. Huffman (30-3), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 26

B.C. Rain (23-6) vs. Bessemer City (17-14), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 26

Championship: 2:15 p.m., Feb. 29

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Center Pint (23-5) vs. Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m., Feb. 26

Madison Academy (30-4) vs. Shelby County (28-3), 6 p.m., Feb. 26

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 29

CLASS 5A BOYS

Center Point vs. Ramsay, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 26

Fairfield vs. LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26

Championship: 10:45 a.m., Feb. 29

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Anniston (27-3) vs. Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m., Feb. 25

Deshler (22-10) vs. Sumter Central (14-8), 6 p.m., Feb. 25

Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 4A BOYS

Talladega (25-6) vs. Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m., Feb. 25

Brooks (27-5) vs. Williamson (25-5), 7:30 p.m., Feb. 25

Championship: 5:45 p.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Pisgah (29-3) vs. Pike Road (26-4), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25

Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. T.R. Miller (27-1), noon, Feb. 25

Championship: 12:30 p.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 3A BOYS

Hanceville (18-12) vs. Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25

Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 25

Championship: 2:15 p.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 2A GIRLS

G.W. Long (26-5) vs. Collinsville (27-3), 3 p.m., Monday

Central-Hayneville (25-3) vs. Cold Springs (30-4), 6 p.m., Monday

Championship: 9 a.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 2A BOYS

Barbour County (25-10) vs. LaFayette (31-0), 4:30 p.m., Monday

Calhoun (19-12) vs. Red Bay (23-9), 7:30 p.m., Monday

Championship: 10:45 a.m., Feb. 28

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Spring Garden (33-2) 56, Elba (23-8) vs. Spring 35

St. Luke’s (21-4) vs. Mars Hill Bible (28-7), noon, Monday

Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 27

CLASS 1A BOYS

Lanett (19-11) vs. Jacksonville Christian (24-6), 10:30 a.m., Monday

Francis Marion (24-7) vs. Pickens Co. (24-3), 1:30 p.m., Monday

Championship: 5:45 p.m., Feb. 27

