Eufaula will meet Huffman on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class 6A semifinals at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center.
Eufaula is 27-5 on the season while Huffman is 30-3.
The second semifinal of the 6A boys will pit B.C. Rain (23-6) against Bessemer City (17-14) at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 6A boys state championship game will be Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
Barbour County’s boys (25-10) played their Class 2A semifinal Monday at 4:L30 p.m. against LaFayette (31-0). Calhoun (19-12) met Red Bay (23-9) in the other 2A semifinal. The 2A title game is set for Friday at 10:45 a.m.
State Tournament Pairings The Alabama High School Athletic Association state basketball tournament runs Feb. 24-29 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Central-Phenix City (21-7) vs. Hoover (30-2), 9 a.m., Feb. 27
McGill-Toolen (18-4) vs. Spain Park (30-4), noon, Feb. 27
Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 29
CLASS 7A BOYS
Lee-Montgomery (31-1) vs. Oak Mountain (22-8), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 27
Fairhope (24-4) vs. Mountain Brook (31-2), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27
Championship: 5:45 p.m. Feb. 29
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Opelika (27-6) vs. Hazel Green (33-2), 9 a.m., Feb. 26
Northridge (23-12) vs. McAdory (27-7), noon, Feb. 26
Championship: 12:30 p.m., Feb. 29
CLASS 6A BOYS
Eufaula (27-5) vs. Huffman (30-3), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 26
B.C. Rain (23-6) vs. Bessemer City (17-14), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 26
Championship: 2:15 p.m., Feb. 29
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Center Pint (23-5) vs. Charles Henderson (27-0), 3 p.m., Feb. 26
Madison Academy (30-4) vs. Shelby County (28-3), 6 p.m., Feb. 26
Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 29
CLASS 5A BOYS
Center Point vs. Ramsay, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 26
Fairfield vs. LeFlore (21-9), 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26
Championship: 10:45 a.m., Feb. 29
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Anniston (27-3) vs. Childersburg (31-4), 3 p.m., Feb. 25
Deshler (22-10) vs. Sumter Central (14-8), 6 p.m., Feb. 25
Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 4A BOYS
Talladega (25-6) vs. Montgomery Catholic (30-4), 4:30 p.m., Feb. 25
Brooks (27-5) vs. Williamson (25-5), 7:30 p.m., Feb. 25
Championship: 5:45 p.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Pisgah (29-3) vs. Pike Road (26-4), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25
Lauderdale County (27-5) vs. T.R. Miller (27-1), noon, Feb. 25
Championship: 12:30 p.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 3A BOYS
Hanceville (18-12) vs. Pike County (22-6), 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25
Lauderdale County (23-7) vs. Hale County (18-10), 1:30 p.m., Feb. 25
Championship: 2:15 p.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 2A GIRLS
G.W. Long (26-5) vs. Collinsville (27-3), 3 p.m., Monday
Central-Hayneville (25-3) vs. Cold Springs (30-4), 6 p.m., Monday
Championship: 9 a.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 2A BOYS
Barbour County (25-10) vs. LaFayette (31-0), 4:30 p.m., Monday
Calhoun (19-12) vs. Red Bay (23-9), 7:30 p.m., Monday
Championship: 10:45 a.m., Feb. 28
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Spring Garden (33-2) 56, Elba (23-8) vs. Spring 35
St. Luke’s (21-4) vs. Mars Hill Bible (28-7), noon, Monday
Championship: 4 p.m., Feb. 27
CLASS 1A BOYS
Lanett (19-11) vs. Jacksonville Christian (24-6), 10:30 a.m., Monday
Francis Marion (24-7) vs. Pickens Co. (24-3), 1:30 p.m., Monday
Championship: 5:45 p.m., Feb. 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.