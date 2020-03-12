Eufaula scored 10 runs in the first inning and hardly let up, adding eight more in the second as the Tigers routed Houston County, 18-2, Tuesday night in just 2 ½ innings before the game was called.

Trip Swain pitched all 3 innings for EHS, striking out 3.

The Tigers rapped 13 hits, two each by Hess Horne and Bryce Hinton. Hinton drove in 3 runs, while Horne, Brooks Weeks, Ted Clark and Richard Birch Cochran had 2 RBI each. Ethan Black, Clark and Weeks each had a double. Horne also had a stolen base.

Beauregard 11,

Eufaula 9

Eufaula lost the lead late in an 11-9 defeat to Beauregard on Monday.

The game was tied at 7-7 with Beauregard batting in the top of the seventh when an error scored one run for Beauregard.

In the loss, Eufaula collected seven hits in the high-scoring affair. Beauregard had nine.

Eufaula knotted the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Hunter Cochran doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Horne was on the hill for Eufaula. He went 4 innings, allowing 4 runs on 3 hits and striking out 2. Brooks Weeks threw 3 innings out of the bullpen.

Horne was 2-for-4 at the plate.

Eufaula is 7-5 on the season.

