Eufaula opens its second season at Class 6A and its second season under head coach Ed Rigby tonight as the Wakulla War Eagles visit Tigers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Wakulla is from Crawfordville, Florida.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eufaula opens its second season at Class 6A and its second season under head coach Ed Rigby tonight as the Wakulla War Eagles visit Tigers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Wakulla is from Crawfordville, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.