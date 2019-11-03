SMITHS STATION — Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby had said the non-region game at Smiths Station would be another chance for EHS to check off a box of which the Tigers failed to do so last season.
Eufaula didn’t just check the box, it punched a hole in it, avenging a one-point loss to the Class 7A Panthers a year ago by thoroughly whipping Smiths Station Friday night, 41-14.
The Tigers raced to a 38-0 halftime lead, led 41-0 early in the third quarter and played mostly reserves the final 21 minutes of the game.
Eufaula finished the regular season 8-2, and although it tied Dothan in Region 2, it will go as the No. 2 seed from the region in the state playoffs due to a head-to-head loss at Dothan earlier in the year.
EHS had also avenged losses to all three Montgomery teams — Carver, Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier — in the region as well as non-region foe Early County.
Eufaula will play host to Blount High School of Mobile County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff for the Class 6A first-round playoff game is set for 7 p.m.
Blount also brings an 8-2 record into Eufaula, having finished as the No. 3 seed from Region 1. The Leopards’ only losses were 29-20 at St. Pauls and 17-6 at Saraland.
Eufaula and Blount have one common opponent. Blount beat 7A Alma Bryant 34-13 at home on Oct. 4, one week after Eufaula traveled to Irvington to whip the Hurricanes 55-21.
Hess Horne threw for four first-half touchdowns to four different receivers as Eufaula coasted to its latest win. He was 19-of-28 for 319 yards. He played only one series in the second half.
Emanuel Stevenson had the big night this time among the receiving corps, hauling in six passes for 134 yards. Jay Townsend also had six receptions, Devin Fuller four and Rah Rah Thomas three.
The Tigers’ defense, which held Smiths Station to minus-15 yards rushing in the first half, allowed only 134 yards in the game, most of those coming in the final two scoring drives for the Panthers against Eufaula reserves.
Eufaula was penalized 16 times for 176 yards.
Smiths Station ended its season at 2-8.
The scoring started when Horne found Fuller had become wide open behind the Smiths Station defense on a 36-yard pass. Davis Wingate’s first of five successful PATs gave EHS a 7-0 lead with 7:58 left in the first quarter.
On EHS’ second possession, Horne found Townsend on a 25-yard pass, which Townsend made an over-the-shoulder grab for the TD. With 4:28 left in the first, EHS led 14-0.
Following a fumble recovery by Seralfonso Mitchell, Wingate booted a 22-yard field goal with 49 seconds still remaining in the first for a 17-0 lead.
The Tigers made it 24-0 with 10:29 left in the second quarter when Horne connected with Thomas, who broke a tackle en route to pay dirt for a 15-yard catch-and-run.
Quay Lynn got into the scoring act for Eufaula when he picked off a deflected pass and sprinted 54 yards for a score with 8:32 remaining in the half and a 31-0 EHS lead.
Horne’s final TD pass went to Stevenson, who fought off a defender for a 22-yard TD reception with 57 seconds left in the half and a 38-0 lead.
Wingate booted a 27-yard field goal following Eufaula’s first drive of the third period and a 41-0 lead.
Smiths Station tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the game, but by that point the end was hardly in doubt.
Lynn finished with two interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Tigers. Davian Smith had five tackles, including a sack, and Brooks Weeks and Hunter Cochran were also each in on five stops.
- — -
STATISTICS
Score by quarters
Eufaula 17 21 3 0 — 41
Russell County 0 0 0 14 — 14
Scoring
First Quarter
EUFAULA — Fuller 36 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 7:58
EUFAULA — Townsend 25 pass from Horne (Wingate kick). 4:28
EUFAULA — Wingate 22 field goal, :49
Second Quarter
EUFAULA — Thomas 15 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), 10:29
EUFAULA — Peterson 54 interception return (Wingate kick), 8:32
EUFAULA — Stevenson 22 pass from Horne (Wingate kick), :57
Third Quarter
EUFAULA — Wingate 27 field goal, 9:12
Fourth Quarter
SMITHS STATION — Blackmon 3 run (Walker kick), 8:00
SMITHS STATION — Harris 2 run (Walker kick), 3:14
EHS SS
First Downs 17 11
Rushes-Yards 24-102 31-56
Passes 21-32-0 9-26-2
Passing Yards 329 76
Total Yards 431 134
Punts Avg. 2-11 5-30.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-3
Penalties 16-176 5-43
Time of Possession 32:02 18:58
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing
EUFAULA —Fuller 4-76, Paige 6-19, Tennille 7-15, Lewis 1-1, Brown 1-(-1), Horne 5-(-9). SMITHS STATION — Harris 10-33, Nelms 6-20, Cowart 2-13, Minton 1-7, Jefferson 2-6, McMiller 1-(-4), Blackmon 9-(-19).
Passing
EUFAULA —Horne 19-28-0-319, Lewis 2-4-0-10. SMITHS STATION — Blackmon 9-26-2-76.
Receiving
EUFAULA —Stevenson 6-134, Fuller 4-80, Thomas 3-54, Townsend 6-51, Roberson 1-5, Vannoy 1-5. SMITHS STATION — Minton 3-38, Cowart 4-23, Young 1-9, Nelms 1-6.
- — -
STANDINGS
Class 6A, Region 2
All Region
Dothan 8-2 4-1
Eufaula 8-2 4-1
Sidney Lanier 3-5 3-2
Park Crossing 3-7 3-2
Carver Montgomery 4-5 1-4
Russell County 3-7 0-5
Last week’s results
Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14
Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 13
Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24
Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28
Russell County 35, B.T. Washington 6
Carver OPEN
This week’s schedule
Blount at Eufaula
Spanish Fort at Dothan
Sidney Lanier at St. Pauls
Park Crossing at Saraland
Friday, Nov. 1
Other Eufaula Opponent Scores
Murphy 35, Alma Bryant (1-9) 0
Beauregard (1-9) OPEN
Early County (GA) (5-4) 49, Berrien 8
Wakulla (FL) (10-0) OPEN
