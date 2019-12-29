There’s a can’t-miss rematch already set for the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic in Monday’s semifinals.
Carroll and Eufaula, who have already split two meetings, will collide again at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.
Carroll got there by holding off a determined rally by Daleville 60-54 in the second round Saturday. Eufaula joined the Eagles when it pulled away from Providence Christian 65-29.
Barbour County reached the second semifinal when it edged Rehobeth 76-70. The Jaguars are also looking at a rematch when they play Enterprise, a 73-42 winner over Geneva, on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The losers Monday night will play a consolation game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The winners will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Eufaula 65,
Providence Christian 29
The Tigers made sure there wasn’t much drama in this one. It took a little longer than Eufaula coach Michael Smith would have preferred, but the Tigers played suffocating defense.
Providence shot 27 percent from the field (8 of 30), including 2 for 12 on 3-pointers. After scoring 12 points in the first quarter, they managed 6, 4 and 7 points in the next three.
The Eagles had 27 turnovers and were outrebounded 36-26, including 14-5 on the offensive glass.
“We wanted to take care of business early and turn it into an easy ball game for us,” Eufaula coach Michael Smith said. “It took a little while to get control, but we did in the second quarter. We did that by playing good defense.
“I think we were able to force some turnovers and create some easy baskets. We had some dunks in that second quarter. I think that got us going and got our boys into the ball game.”
In fact, the Eagles were doing a nice job hanging around. They trailed by eight at 23-15 with 6:10 left in the first half after a pair of Collins McClintock free throws.
But Eufaula’s Eiszeric Thomas, who scored 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the floor, scored an inside basket. Consecutive breakaway slam dunks by Jardarious Blackshire made it 29-15 and forced a Providence timeout with 5:12 left in the half.
The Eagles didn’t make another field goal in the half and Eufaula caught fire and led 41-18 at the break.
Blackshire had 13 points for the Tigers. Thomas added nine rebounds to go with his game-high 26 points.
Jackson Colley led Providence with 10 points. Cole Smith added nine points, including two 3-pointers.
