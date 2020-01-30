Rodarious Thomas had 21 points, Eiszeric Thomas 14 and Josh and Caleb Paige both had eight points for Eufaula, which hit 25-of-41 free throws in the win, including 24-of-36 in the second half in a 75-63 victory over Class 7A Enterprise.
Dallas Howell led Enterprise with 21 points. Josh McCray followed with 11 and Quentin Hayes had 10. The Wildcats made 11-of-22 at the foul line.
Eufaula 54,
Central-Phenix City 34
Eiszeric Thomas scored 16 to lead Eufaula, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each contributed eight points in the win over Class 7A Central-Phenix City.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 64,
Enterprise 53
Kaitlin Peterson scored 19, grabbed seven rebounds, had four assists and four steals for the Tigers.
Denahria Hicks scored 16 and Zahria Hoskey had 11 points and five rebounds.
Enterprise was led by Alehzia McClain with 28 points.
Central-Phenix City 69,
Eufaula 58
Kaitlin Peterson led Eufaula with 23 points, while Zahria Hoskey added 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.