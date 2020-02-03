Jadarious Blackshire led Eufaula with 15 points as the Tigers won for the second time in a week over Class 7A Central-Phenix City, 62-39.
Also during that time frame, Eufaula beat 7A Enterprise.
Rodarious Thomas contributed 13 points, while Jordan Brown and Eiszeric Thomas each scored 10.
