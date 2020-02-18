MONTGOMERY —Eiszeric Thomas scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace Eufaula to a 77-66 Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament win Friday over Calera at Garrett Coliseum.
The Tigers (26-5) advanced to the regional finals Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. against the Sidney Lanier Poets (14-13), who defeated Pelham 60-46 in the other semifinal.
Thomas hit 9-of-13 shots and 11-of-18 free throws to earn his 29 points for Eufaula.
Jadarious Blackshire followed with 18 points. Rodarius Thomas, Blackshire and Devin Fuller all had six rebounds. Caleb Paige and Jordan Brown had four steals for the Tigers.
Chad Chambers led Calera (19-8) with 21 points. Jamarius Ford had 17 and Zachary Holmes 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
In Friday’s game, Eufaula seized the lead two minutes into the game and never relinquished the advantage, though the Eagles made runs in the second half to stay in contention.
Eufaula built a 25-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. It led by double digits throughout the second quarter and by as many as 15 three times before taking a 41-26 halftime advantage.
It appeared the Tigers were set to pull away in the third quarter, bumping the margin to 19 at 45-26 on a Thomas dunk, but the Eagles scrapped to within 10 late in the quarter before EHS finished the period up 54-42.
Calera cut the margin to six at 61-55 with 3:38 left and had possession of the ball after a Eufaula missed shot, but Thomas earned a steal in the backcourt and converted a layup to put the Tigers up eight.
The Eagles cut the deficit to seven two times, but Eufaula hit enough free throws late to prevail.
The teams combined for 49 turnovers — Eufaula with 26 and Calera with 23. Eufaula hit 50 percent from the floor (23-of-46), including 6-of-16 on 3-pointers, and was 25-of-39 at the foul line (64.1 percent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.