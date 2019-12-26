ehs hoops 2

Jermieke Cliatt’s Eufaula girls opened tournament play at the BallN Prep Powher Invitational Thursday. Here, Denahria Hicks (34) brings the ball upcourt against a Hewitt-Trussville defender during play last week at the Lake City Classic. LEFT: Eufaula, which won the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic last year, opened defense of its title Thursday in an evening game against Dale County (9-6). Michael Smith’s Tigers are 8-5, winning six of its last eight and the only loss in that stretch coming in overtime to Class 7A No. 3 R.E. Lee. Here, Eufaula’s Caleb Paige (4) drives past a defender Lake City Classic action last week.

 PHOTOS BY TONY DARRIGAN
