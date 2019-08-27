The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby will be Wednesday at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.
Rigby will be discussing the Tigers' Friday night game at home against Beauregard.
As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.