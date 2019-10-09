The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby (or a Tiger assistant) will be today (Wednesday) at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.
Among items discussed will be the 50-29 win over Park Crossing last week during Senior Night festivities at Tiger Stadium, and this week’s game vs. Region 2 foe Russell County at home Friday for the Tigers’ Homecoming.
As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating at today’s Coach’s Luncheon.
