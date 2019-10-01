The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby (or a Tiger assistant) will be today (Wednesday) at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.
Among items discussed will be the 55-21 win at Class 7A Alma Bryant last week, and this week’s game at key Class 6A, Region 2 game at home against Park Crossing.
As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating.
