Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby (or a Tiger assistant) will be today at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.

Among items discussed will be the wild, 57-49, win at Early County last week, and this week’s game at Class 7A Alma Bryant way down in Irvington.

As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating.

