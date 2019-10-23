Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby will be today (Wednesday) at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.

Among items discussed will be the 20-7 win at Cramton Bowl over Carver last week, what the Tigers will do this week with an open date, and the playoff scenario for EHS.

The Coach’s Luncheon has plans for next week and will discuss that at today’s meeting.

As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating at today’s Coach’s Luncheon.

