The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon with EHS head football coach Ed Rigby (or a Tiger assistant) will be today at noon at Sam’s Kitchen.
Among items discussed will be the big win over Beauregard last week and the Region 2 opener this week at Dothan.
As usual, there will be a door prize possibility for those participating.
