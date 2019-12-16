CHATTANOOGA, TN — Troy’s offense erupted for its best performance of the season behind Kayla Robinson’s career milestone as Troy earned a convincing 90-51 victory at Chattanooga Sunday afternoon to improve to 7-2 on the year.
Robinson, who completed finals just a few days ago and posted the best GPA of her collegiate career, completed her chase for 1,000 career points on Sunday with a 15-point performance against the Mocs. Robinson entered Sunday’s contest with 985 career points, and the senior guard put up the 15 points she needed in just three quarters of action to become the 23rd member of the Troy 1,000-point club.
After Chattanooga scored the first six points of the game the Trojans offense began to show shines of life as they went on a 16-6 run to end the quarter. After a second quarter that went back-and-forth, Troy went into the locker room with a slim 31-26 advantage. Troy blitzed Chattanooga in the third for 34 points on 68 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from behind-the-arc, scoring more points in that one quarter than in the first two quarters combined.
Eight different Trojans recorded points in the frame, as Tiyah Johnson led the way with all seven of her points coming in the third. After the third frame Troy had built a 65-36 lead and wouldn’t look back as they eventually took a 40-point lead, their largest of the afternoon late in the fourth quarter at 88-48.
Troy is coached by Chanda Rigby, wife of Eufaula High School Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Ed Rigby. She is in her eighth season as head coach at Troy with an overall record of 542-249.
