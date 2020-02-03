troy logo

TROY — Troy, the 22nd ranked team in the College Insider Top 25 poll, improved to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with an impressive 85-69 win over in-state rival South Alabama Saturday at Trojan Arena.

With the victory, Chanda Rigby’s Troy women’s 2019-20 team becomes the first one in program history to start the season 17-3. The 8-1 Sun Belt record is also a program first.

Troy had one of its best offensive games of the season, shooting 41 percent from the field on 30-of-68 shooting and 41 percent on 7-of-17 3-point shooting.

