TROY — Troy, the 22nd ranked team in the College Insider Top 25 poll, improved to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the Sun Belt Conference with an impressive 85-69 win over in-state rival South Alabama Saturday at Trojan Arena.
With the victory, Chanda Rigby’s Troy women’s 2019-20 team becomes the first one in program history to start the season 17-3. The 8-1 Sun Belt record is also a program first.
Troy had one of its best offensive games of the season, shooting 41 percent from the field on 30-of-68 shooting and 41 percent on 7-of-17 3-point shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.