Alabama boater Josh Stracner of Vandiver brought a five-bass limit to the scale Saturday weighing 22 pounds, 3 ounces to win the three-day Toyota Series at Lake Eufaula tournament in Eufaula. Stracner’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 64-15 earned him the win by a 2-pound, 2-ounce margin over second-place angler Ryan Ingram of Phenix City,, and earned Stracner the top payout of $29,034 in the first tournament of the 2020 Toyota Series Southeastern Division.

This is Stracner’s fourth FLW win on Lake Eufaula — first on the Toyota Series — but midway through the day, it didn’t look like he was going to be able to pull off the come-from-behind victory after starting the day in third place.

Stracner started the day doing what he’d done the previous two days of competition — fishing deep ledges in the mid-lake area. But today, it just wasn’t happening. With 13 to 14 pounds in the livewell and a few hours left to fish, Stracner knew he needed to change up. Eventually, he shifted to fishing shallow brush — in this case 12 to 15 feet deep — which quickly proved to be the right move.

“I did not even think about it moving shallow until about 12 o’clock, and the deep stuff wasn’t working,” Stracner said. “So I went shallow and started catching a few. I caught enough that I just stayed with it the rest of the day. And right before this storm came through, I caught three good ones on back-to-back stops.”

Eufaula’s Scott Montgomery finished 7th with 15 bass weighing 56 pounds, 8 ounces, good for $4,899.

Sign up for our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Play Our Bracket Challenge

Compete in the 2018 Bracket Challenge for your chance to win great prizes including a Playstation PS4, Fathead clings, great local prizes and a chance at $1,000,000 for a perfect bracket. Playing is easy and fun! Just register at the start of the tournament before March 13, 2018 and we’ll re…

Tags

Load comments