Alabama boater Josh Stracner of Vandiver brought a five-bass limit to the scale Saturday weighing 22 pounds, 3 ounces to win the three-day Toyota Series at Lake Eufaula tournament in Eufaula. Stracner’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 64-15 earned him the win by a 2-pound, 2-ounce margin over second-place angler Ryan Ingram of Phenix City,, and earned Stracner the top payout of $29,034 in the first tournament of the 2020 Toyota Series Southeastern Division.
This is Stracner’s fourth FLW win on Lake Eufaula — first on the Toyota Series — but midway through the day, it didn’t look like he was going to be able to pull off the come-from-behind victory after starting the day in third place.
Stracner started the day doing what he’d done the previous two days of competition — fishing deep ledges in the mid-lake area. But today, it just wasn’t happening. With 13 to 14 pounds in the livewell and a few hours left to fish, Stracner knew he needed to change up. Eventually, he shifted to fishing shallow brush — in this case 12 to 15 feet deep — which quickly proved to be the right move.
“I did not even think about it moving shallow until about 12 o’clock, and the deep stuff wasn’t working,” Stracner said. “So I went shallow and started catching a few. I caught enough that I just stayed with it the rest of the day. And right before this storm came through, I caught three good ones on back-to-back stops.”
Eufaula’s Scott Montgomery finished 7th with 15 bass weighing 56 pounds, 8 ounces, good for $4,899.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.