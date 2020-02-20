MONTGOMERY — The Barbour County Jaguars are still alive for a shot at a fourth state title.
The Jaguars advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals with a 73-58 win over Geneva County at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum Tuesday, advancing to the state tournament in Birmingham next Wednesday.
Barbour County (25-10) faces top-ranked and undefeated LaFayette (31-0), which won the Northeast Regional over Sacred Heart Catholic 84-49. That game will tip-off at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.
“We are really excited about getting up there,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “I told the guys at the start of the season, ‘One game at a time.’ It looks like everybody is now working together to try and make the dream work.”
Javier Walker, who earned tournament MVP honors after earning 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s win, said the Jaguars are motivated to take home another state title. They haven’t won a crown since 2012.
“We feel good,” Walker said. “One team, one dream. We all want a ring. We are ready to get going.”
Geneva County, which had its best season in basketball history come to an end, finished with a 26-6 record and an Elite Eight appearance.
Walker earned his 23 points off 11-of-16 shooting from the floor and 1-of-3 at the foul line.
Following him for Barbour County was Willie Screws with 17 points, most off 11-of-19 shooting at the foul line. Jaborius Bennett added 16 points for Barbour County and Ralpheal Williams had nine points, including a two-hand putback slam late in the game.
Geneva County was led by sophomore sensation Emmanuel Henderson with 24 points and J’Quan Broxson with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Colby Fuller had seven points and 11 rebounds.
The teams traded the lead in the first four minutes before a Bennett layup gave Barbour County an 11-10 lead with 3:02 left in the opening quarter. The Jaguars would never trail again, though the Bulldogs stayed close.
Barbour County led 17-14 at the quarter and 39-30 at halftime.
Geneva County cut it 43-39 with 4:46 left in the third, but the Jaguars eased out a 53-45 lead heading into the final quarter.
Barbour County pulled away in the final period, leading by as 19 before setting for the 15-point win.
“We came out with good intensity,” Fryer said. “We came out and started off pressing off the top and that pressure we put on them made a difference.”
