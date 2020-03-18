Brooks Weeks was brilliant on the hill on Monday, throwing a no-hitter to lead Eufaula past Carroll, 7-0.
weeks went all seven innings, striking out 11.
Eufaula secured the victory thanks to six runs in the sixth inning. Heath Karagines, Hunter Cochran, Hess Horne, Weeks, and Trip Swain each drove in runs during the inning.
Eufaula got things started in the first inning when Brody Ingram grounded out, scoring one run.
The Tigers broke things open in the sixth inning.
Eufaula tallied 10 hits on the day. Richard Birch Cochran and Tyler Culpepper each had two hits.
Eufaula did not commit a single error in the field. Daniel Clayton had the most chances in the field with 12. Ethan Black led the Tigers with two stolen bases. EHS had five steals during the game.
Patterson was on the pitcher’s mound for Carroll. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.
