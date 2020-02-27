ABBEVILLE — Sydney Wiggins was brilliant on the rubber on Monday, as she threw a no-hitter to lead Eufaula past Abbeville 15-0.
Wiggins also led Eufaula (7-5) at the plate with two home runs, going 2-for-3 with round-trippers in the first and third innings.
Eufaula notched six runs in the third inning. Carley Clark, Carly Puckett, Samiya Jones, Wiggins, and Catherine Nolin all drove in runs in the frame.
Wiggins went three innings on the mound, allowing non hits or runs while striking out six and walking one.
Eufaula saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits in the game. Clark, Puckett, and Wiggins each managed two hits.
Eufaula was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.
Houston Academy 5,
Eufaula 1
Eufaula fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 5-1 loss to Houston Academy on Tuesday.
Houston Academy scored on an error and a single in the first inning, and an error in the second inning.
Sydney Wiggins took the loss for Eufaula. She went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits and walking one.
Fantasia Jackson, Wiggins, Carly Puckett, and Carley Clark all had one hit to lead Eufaula.
Houston Academy racked up nine hits on the day and it didn’t commit a single error.
Eufaula visited Dale County Thursday. The Tigers play host to Charles Henderson Tuesday in a game starting at 5 p.m.
