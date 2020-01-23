Ralph Williams scored 26 and pulled down 10 rebounds for Barbour County in a 73-61 victory over Ariton.

Javier Walker scored 19 with nine rebounds, Willie Screws scored 12 and Jaborius Bennett scored nine.

Ariton was led by Hayes Floyd with 18 and Landon Tyler with 13.

Varsity Girls

Ariton 59,

Barbour County 44

The Jaguars were led by Enasia Ivory with 17 and Allyah Peterson with 11.

