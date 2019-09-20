Davis Wingate of Eufaula was among those recognized for his special teams play last week against Sidney Lanier by the Alabama High School Athletic Association. Wingate kicked field goals of officially 45 and 26 yards as well as all three extra point attempts for the Tigers in a 27-13 Eufaula victory.
