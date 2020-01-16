Playing just a few short hours after his father passed away, Jayce James scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Chiefs (10-5, 2-0) to a 63-47 victory over Lowndes Academy.

James hit 6-of-7 3-pointers on his way to his career game.

Devantae Bowick added 16 points, T.J. Smith 11 points, seven assists and five steals and Jacari Richardson 10 points and four steals for Lakeside. Billy Nix led the rebounding with 11 boards.

Varsity Girls

Lowndes Academy 38, Lakeside School 28

Anna Murph had 14 points and 18 rebounds and Liza Eriksen six points and 10 rebounds for Lakeside School (6-11, 1-1).

Lakeside played host to Glenwood School on Thursday.

