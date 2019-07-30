The Dixie Softball World Series for SweeTees (5-6) and Darlings (7-8) is being held at Old Creektown Complex. The event was kicked off with opening ceremonies Friday night at Lakepoint Resort State Park. Action on the field began Saturday morning and is still taking place. Ten states – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia – had teams represented at the event. There were six teams in the SweeTees division and 11 in the Darlings, including host Eufaula.
