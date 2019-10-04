Registration for boy (ages 5-14) and girl (ages 5-12) basketball players with the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department begins Monday.
Regular registration fee is $40 from Oct. 7-Nov. 3. From Nov. 4-10 registration will be $50.
Kids must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019.
For more information, call 687-1213. Register at the Eufaula Community Center or online at www.eufaularecreation.com.
