Registration for boy (ages 5-14) and girl (ages 5-12) basketball players with the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department begins Monday.

Regular registration fee is $40 from Oct. 7-Nov. 3. From Nov. 4-10 registration will be $50.

Kids must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2019.

For more information, call 687-1213. Register at the Eufaula Community Center or online at www.eufaularecreation.com.

