I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a baby doll. The one that looks like a real baby.
Thank you! Sincerely, ZaRiyah
I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a Spiderman.
Thank you! Sincerely, Cash
I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a play toy.
Thank you! Sincerely, Bentley C.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I helped my mom clean the house. I would really like a phone.
Thank you! Sincerely, Railynn M.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I washed dishes. I would really like an American Dairy doll.
Thank you! Sincerely, Aleeah M.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I cleaned up. I would really like a phone to play racing games.
Thank you! Sincerely, Khaliya D.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I cleaned up my room. I would really like a Barbie Dreamhouse.
Thank you! Sincerely. Kenya J.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I have been nice to brother. I would really like a VR headset.
Thank you! Sincerely, Asher G.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I helped my mom. I would really like an iPhone 6.
Thank you! Sincerely, Camora W.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I put clothes in the dryer. I would really like an iPhone.
Thank you! Sincerely, Jacaiden R.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I help my mom wash the dishes. I would really like a dirt bike.
Thank you! Sincerely, Kingston D.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I have been doing my school work. I would really like an Xbox One X.
Thank you! Sincerely, Keviaun G.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I have helped my mom. I would really like a PS4 console.
Thank you! Sincerely, Patrick T.
I have tried to be good all year. This year I did my homework. I would really like a Funneh Plushie.
Thank you! Sincerely, Aniaya E.
