I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a baby doll. The one that looks like a real baby.

Thank you! Sincerely, ZaRiyah

I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a Spiderman.

Thank you! Sincerely, Cash

I have tried to be good all year. One thing I would really like is a play toy.

Thank you! Sincerely, Bentley C.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I helped my mom clean the house. I would really like a phone.

Thank you! Sincerely, Railynn M.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I washed dishes. I would really like an American Dairy doll.

Thank you! Sincerely, Aleeah M.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I cleaned up. I would really like a phone to play racing games.

Thank you! Sincerely, Khaliya D.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I cleaned up my room. I would really like a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Thank you! Sincerely. Kenya J.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I have been nice to brother. I would really like a VR headset.

Thank you! Sincerely, Asher G.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I helped my mom. I would really like an iPhone 6.

Thank you! Sincerely, Camora W.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I put clothes in the dryer. I would really like an iPhone.

Thank you! Sincerely, Jacaiden R.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I help my mom wash the dishes. I would really like a dirt bike.

Thank you! Sincerely, Kingston D.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I have been doing my school work. I would really like an Xbox One X.

Thank you! Sincerely, Keviaun G.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I have helped my mom. I would really like a PS4 console.

Thank you! Sincerely, Patrick T.

I have tried to be good all year. This year I did my homework. I would really like a Funneh Plushie.

Thank you! Sincerely, Aniaya E.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments