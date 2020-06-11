JACKSONVILLE — Zatisha Starling of Eufaula was named to the Dean’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans’ List of their respective schools.

